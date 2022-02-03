Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $136.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE:ASH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,523. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

