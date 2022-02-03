STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of STMicroelectronics worth $123,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

