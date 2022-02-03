Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (ABC, ALGN, ASH, AXTA, BBWI, BSX, CAT, CHRW, EAT, ELF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $782.00 to $722.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $57.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $730.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $303.00 to $306.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $605.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

