Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (ABC, ALGN, ASH, AXTA, BBWI, BSX, CAT, CHRW, EAT, ELF)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $782.00 to $722.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $57.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $730.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $303.00 to $306.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $605.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

