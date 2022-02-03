Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 3rd (ALV, BR, CACC, CLVT, DHI, EDIT, ELMS, ERO, FM, FNV)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 3rd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags, seatbelt and battery cut-off switches. Higher year-over-year LVP production in 2022 along with record number of product launches in 2021 are set to drive Autoliv's top-line growth this year. Cost cut efforts, strong financials and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, Autoliv anticipates substantial headwinds from inflation in raw materials in 2022. Unfavorable currency translations along with high R&D costs and capital expenditure are likely to limit margins. Also, Autoliv’s sales volumes in Q1’22 are expected to remain pressured. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadridge has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. The company has supplemented internal growth with strategic acquisitions. It has diversified products and services to support top line growth. The company is executing well on its growth strategy in governance, capital markets and wealth management. Rising demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments in digital, AI, cloud and blockchain particularly via acquisitions. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders. Partly due to these positives, the stock has increased in the past year. However, the company continues to grapple with client concentration. Its customer communications business remains weak. Stiff competition affects the company's ability to increase market share and profitability.”

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $444.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's fourth-quarter 2021 results reflect higher revenues and costs. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting the bottom-line growth. However, an increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns for the company.”

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Editas is making good progress with the development of its lead candidate, EDIT-101, to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a genetic illness that causes blindness. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapy has been approved yet. If successfully developed, the candidate will boost the company’s growth prospects. Editas has collaborations with other companies for a unique technology that provides research support and funds for pipeline development. It’s develooment of EDIT-301 for hematologic diseases holds promise. However, due to the lack of a marketed product in its portfolio, the company is heavily dependent on partners for revenues, which is a concern. Also, the AbbVie deal termination is a downside for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a hold rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a buy rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a hold rating. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will enable the company to expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges from higher feedstock and energy costs across a number of segments. Costs related to maintenance turnarounds are also likely to dent margins. Volume pressure is also likely to persist in the Advanced Polymer Solutions unit.”

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC). Barclays PLC issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating costs rose 17.8% during the quarter. Including, The Athletic, management anticipates adjusted operating costs to increase approximately 18-22% in first-quarter 2022. On the flip side, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well.”

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now. Also, elevated investments toward the Freestyle drive and new channels are concerning. Nonetheless, continued rise in the company’s active client base has been supporting the overall revenues. Markedly, active clients rose 11% to 4.2 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 19% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust performance across its business in Women’s, Kids and the UK business, as well as solid gains at Freestyle, aided results. Stitch Fix registered net revenue growth of 40% year over year for Freestyle. Management projects fiscal 2022 net revenues to increase at a high single-digit rate from last fiscal.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $718.00 price target on the stock.

