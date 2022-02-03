Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 24,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,040% compared to the average volume of 470 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

