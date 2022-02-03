Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,713% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 15,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,161. The stock has a market cap of $455.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

