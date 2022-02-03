Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Renaissance IPO ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,865 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,720% compared to the typical volume of 542 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 17,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

