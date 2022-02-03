Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 703% compared to the typical volume of 374 put options.
In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DBD opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
