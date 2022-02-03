Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,142 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 742% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 put options.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,612. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

