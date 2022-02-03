StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.02

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 165724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

