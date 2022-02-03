STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,426 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of STORE Capital worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.