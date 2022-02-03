Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $85,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

