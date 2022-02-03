Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

