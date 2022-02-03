SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.39

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. SUKU has a total market cap of $46.28 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00113698 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

