Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.20. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

