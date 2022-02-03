SUN Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.86 or 0.07097660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.88 or 0.99625378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054753 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

