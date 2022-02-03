Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

