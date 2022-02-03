Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$42.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.63.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.55. 8,209,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,069. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.07 and a 12-month high of C$38.62.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.