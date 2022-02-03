Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 24,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,429,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

