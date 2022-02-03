SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $78,137.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,344,072 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

