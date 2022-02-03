SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $342,674.61 and $214.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.62 or 0.07133483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.61 or 0.99898087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054364 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

