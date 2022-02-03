Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.38

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $579.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

