Susquehanna Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.60.

SAIA stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.02. 16,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.91. Saia has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Saia by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saia by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

