Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 114,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,218. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

