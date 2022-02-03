Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0146

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $215,959.92 and approximately $354.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,762,098 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.