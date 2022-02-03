Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 174 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

