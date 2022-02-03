Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWDBY. Barclays dropped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

SWDBY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

