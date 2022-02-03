Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOVF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BIOVF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

