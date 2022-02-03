Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.03 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $23.03 million and $91,010.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,990,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,228,454 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

