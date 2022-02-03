Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €111.00 ($124.72) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.23 ($137.34).

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.55 ($121.97) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.49. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

