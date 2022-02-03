Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €111.00 by Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($164.04) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €122.23 ($137.34).

Symrise stock opened at €108.55 ($121.97) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €123.23 and a 200-day moving average of €121.49.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

