SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $145,148.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $145,148.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,426,526 coins and its circulating supply is 124,735,138 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

