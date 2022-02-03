Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,471 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,490. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

