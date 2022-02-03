Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,122,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.63 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

