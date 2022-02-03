Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Sysco worth $90,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 41.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $8,996,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

