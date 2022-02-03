T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.
TMUS traded up $11.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. 426,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
