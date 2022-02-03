Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Holdings Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,556 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 1.40% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 40,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,934 shares of company stock worth $7,325,591 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

