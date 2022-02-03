Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $7.96 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1.34 million worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $7.96 or 0.00021299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 84.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

