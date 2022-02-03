Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director John David Kaplan Sells 98,041 Shares

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$64,707.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,741 shares in the company, valued at C$601,749.06.

John David Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talon Metals alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, John David Kaplan purchased 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00.

Shares of TLO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 499,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,630. Talon Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.