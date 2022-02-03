Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 4.11% of Talos Energy worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $929.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

