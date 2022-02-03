Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $176,955.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TNDM traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.19. 473,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,953. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

