Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $117,910.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TNDM stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.19. 473,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,953. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

