Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $899,946.14 and $5,988.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00112559 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

