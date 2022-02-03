Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.50.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.69. 65,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.