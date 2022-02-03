TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.60. 5,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,727,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

