Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 39,188 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £21.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.26.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.