TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.90 on Thursday, reaching C$37.55. 8,209,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$38.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

