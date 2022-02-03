TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

SU traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

