TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank cut TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.50 ($17.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TMVWY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

