TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
