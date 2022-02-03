TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.